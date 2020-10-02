Cooney and Bullock want to do what's best for Montana

Montanans need a new Governor and Senator who will represent us all. Mike Cooney and Steve Bullock want to do what is best for Montana and not corporate donors and personal interests. Having worked as a state employee most of my career, I understand and value Mike Cooney's public service. He has plans for creating new jobs. His opponent says he will create jobs but doesn't tell us how. Steve Bullock supports public land management where our lands are not sold to private parties. His opponent would not speak out against a BLM director who was not protecting those lands for our public use. Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines are followers. They have aligned themselves with a corrupt, dishonest president and have not stood up to him regardless of his behavior. Montanans need leaders not followers. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney are those leaders.