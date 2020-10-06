Cooney and Bullock will protect Montana

Don't vote for Gianforte and make a second mistake when he was voted into corrupt Zinke's seat. I know you care about your rights to public lands that you as taxpayers have paid for. If you care about fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, etc., don't vote for Gianforte for governor. The multi millionaire from New Jersey is all about the money and will sell off our land and get rid of our health care and public education. Pay attention. Mike Cooney is the native Montanan who truly cares. He just is depending on small donations. He doesn't have a chance against the millions pumped in to the ads trying to destroy him. Both Gianforte and Daines are backed by big money and plan on selling Montana out. Vote for Cooney for governor and Bullock for senate.