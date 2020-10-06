 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney and Bullock will protect Montana

Cooney and Bullock will protect Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Don't vote for Gianforte and make a second mistake when he was voted into corrupt Zinke's seat. I know you care about your rights to public lands that you as taxpayers have paid for. If you care about fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, etc., don't vote for Gianforte for governor. The multi millionaire from New Jersey is all about the money and will sell off our land and get rid of our health care and public education. Pay attention. Mike Cooney is the native Montanan who truly cares. He just is depending on small donations. He doesn't have a chance against the millions pumped in to the ads trying to destroy him. Both Gianforte and Daines are backed by big money and plan on selling Montana out. Vote for Cooney for governor and Bullock for senate.

We have to protect Montana.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News