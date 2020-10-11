Cooney and Grabill are women's rights champions

In case Montana voters don’t recall the body slam violence used by Republican Candidate Greg Gianforte against Guardian Reporter covering the 2017 Congressional election, it’s now extremely disturbing that Republican candidates for Governor Gianforte and Attorney General Knudsen also demonstrate more toxic masculinity which harms women’s and girls’ safety. Their campaign advertising prominently showcases gun rights endorsements from organizations actively working to prevent legislation (VAWA) to end violence against women! All to distract from Trump’s leadership when our neighbors are dying from the COVID-19 pandemic and are desperate for economic relief from its Recession.
Montanans can and must do better with Democrat Candidates Mike Cooney for Governor and Raph Graybill for Attorney General! That’s why the Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women endorses Mike Cooney and Raph Graybill, women’s rights Champions, who each have contributed a lifetime of effective public service, advocacy and leadership with specific plans to address Montana NOW’s priority issues to end violence with women’s safety legislation, advance reproductive rights, affordable health care, racial equity, economic security, LGBTQIA+ rights and Constitutional Equality as indivisible human rights for all.
Vote for Mike Cooney and Raph Graybill to represent all Montanans!
Jan Strout, President,
Montana NOW, Bozeman
