Cooney best for Montana

Mike Cooney is our best bet for governor here in Montana. It is scary to think of his GOP opponent Gianforte in that role. Gianforte has not performed for the people on the national level. He does not care about women’s issues. His aggression attacking the reporter shows he is not the kind of man I want to represent me. Mike Cooney has experience in our state government by working so closely with Steve Bullock. This is our best man for the job. Vote for Mike Cooney.

Suzanna McDougal,

Hamilton

