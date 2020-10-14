 Skip to main content
Cooney champions health care, safety

In a recent piece on political violence (“The Morning,” The New York Times, Oct. 9), David Leonhardt wrote, “And top Republican politicians have encouraged violence in ways no prominent Democrat has. Greg Gianforte, a Republican congressman now running to be Montana’s governor, pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter who asked a question he didn’t like in 2017.”

Montanans deserve better.

In contrast to Greg Gianforte, Mike Cooney champions health and safety. He will continue to fight for quality, affordable health care, Medicaid expansion and coverage of preexisting conditions. All are essential as we battle the coronavirus pandemic. He will work to lower prescription drug costs.

Cooney is a fierce advocate of public education, including quality pre-K. He crafted the Keep Montana Working Plan and Hire Montanans First Act. These will create jobs and boost our economy. He supports labor unions, non-discrimination, women’s rights and equal pay. A Montana native, Cooney has a long, successful history of protecting access to public lands and streams and promoting clean water and air.

Rather than encouraging violence, Mike Cooney will foster safety in our communities by opposing concealed carry of guns without a permit.

Please join me in voting for Mike Cooney for governor.

Karen Buley,

Missoula

