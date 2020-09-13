 Skip to main content
Cooney committed to public service

Cooney committed to public service

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has been working hard for Montana residents since the 1970s. That is impressive public service!

Some feel a person’s success is measured by the amount of money in their bank account. That is not Cooney’s way of thinking. As a young adult, he chose to become a public servant, not a glamorous job. His goal? To genuinely help Montanans in every way possible.

Since then, he has been elected to office, appointed to positions and hired to run organizations. His vital hands-on experience serving our state makes Cooney the best-qualified candidate for governor.

There are thousands of public servants, providing important services to Montanans. To them, I say “thank you.” Do not let anyone tell you that the public service jobs you and Cooney perform are not “real jobs,” as his dirt-digging opponent so disrespectfully accuses in a lowly TV commercial bombarding the airwaves.

Vote for the good man; Cooney for governor on Nov. 3.

Kerry Bronson,

Missoula

