Montana should not elect a criminal as its next governor. Gianforte physically assaulted journalist Ben Jacob in 2017 simply for doing his job. Gianforte’s record of violent behavior is unacceptable and typifies that of a rich person able to buy his way out of trouble. This incident also reveals Gianforte has no respect for the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He is definitely not the kind of leader that Montanans deserve. People of this great state have diverse political opinions on the left and right. Many vote mixed ballots, across party lines. They are independent thinkers. But above all, Montanans are warm-hearted and fair-minded people. They know the importance of resolving conflicts without resorting to violence. Our state needs strong leaders who uphold our Constitution, respect others, and have integrity. For these and many others reasons, Mike Cooney deserves our support as Montana’s next governor.