You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney deserves our support

Cooney deserves our support

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana should not elect a criminal as its next governor. Gianforte physically assaulted journalist Ben Jacob in 2017 simply for doing his job. Gianforte’s record of violent behavior is unacceptable and typifies that of a rich person able to buy his way out of trouble. This incident also reveals Gianforte has no respect for the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He is definitely not the kind of leader that Montanans deserve. People of this great state have diverse political opinions on the left and right. Many vote mixed ballots, across party lines. They are independent thinkers. But above all, Montanans are warm-hearted and fair-minded people. They know the importance of resolving conflicts without resorting to violence. Our state needs strong leaders who uphold our Constitution, respect others, and have integrity. For these and many others reasons, Mike Cooney deserves our support as Montana’s next governor.

Lisa Parks,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News