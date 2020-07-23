Cooney family always fair, civil

I read in the paper that Greg Gianforte missed 93,000 votes. What!? If this is true, he has to be ashamed, for he dismissed all of Montana's voters.

As Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney try to keep the campaign civil, there are Republicans who keep insulting and using untruthful ads on the TV. The entire Cooney family has always been fair and civil. So when you go to vote, please remember what I have written.