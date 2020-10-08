 Skip to main content
Cooney flip flops on sales tax

Recently Mike Cooney proposed a permanent ban on a statewide sales tax in Montana. For anyone paying attention this is a departure from Cooney’s well documented pro-sales tax record. He even proposed a 4% sales tax statewide himself, when he was a member of the legislature.

Montanans know that you cannot tax your way to prosperity, which is why this proposal has been defeated every time it has appeared on our ballots. This is unlikely to change, especially at a time when Montanans need to make their pennies count more than ever.

Clearly Cooney’s dramatic flip flop on this issue, is driven by his polling information, not his personal beliefs or principles. How do we know that if he were to be our next governor, he wouldn’t change his position on this issue again? It’s clear from his record that he is very much a tax and spend liberal, so there is legitimate concern that his position will change again.

Greg Gianforte knows that prosperity begins with hard working citizens being able to keep more of their money, which is why he plans to reduce our taxes, and why we must elect him in November.

Jerry Schillinger,

Circle

