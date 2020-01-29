This isn't about politics, this is about saving Montana from corruption.
Montana is pivotal for the rest of the nation. If you don't believe it, see how many times Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and Attorney General William Barr have come to Montana to pump their political agenda. They have spent a lot of taxpayer money on their many trips.
They are supporting Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, who all support Trump's agenda no matter how corrupt.
We need someone who truly cares about Montana. Once Montana is chopped up and sold off, it will be gone forever. We need to choose someone for governor like Mike Cooney, who really cares and is a native to Montana, and Raph Graybill for attorney general. Both have lots of experience and love Montana and its people and wildlife. Those are my choices, because I know their background.
You have free articles remaining.
Do your research, stop dark money from destroying our state, whether Republican, Independent or Democrat. If you love our way of life here, vote against corruption coming out of Washington.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis