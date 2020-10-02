The criticism of Mike Cooney for his years of public service struck a chord with me. In my years of teaching in Montana, I was often asked why I didn’t practice in the private sector, where I could make more money.

Public records show that Cooney has not gotten “rich off the taxpayer.” He could have chosen to dedicate himself to “creating jobs” (personal gain) but instead, chose a life of public service. The good people of Montana continually voted Cooney into office; a testament to his integrity, work ethic and results. Cooney has been a good steward of our government, our health, our land and our economy.

In contrast, Greg Gianforte has little experience in governance, assaulted a reporter, has been inaccessible to everyday Montanans as our sole congressman (quit that important job), and has promoted selling public lands and limiting stream access — a position shared by his lieutenant governor choice. Gianforte has created jobs in the private sector; that is where he shines and perhaps that is where he should return.

I believe that Mike Cooney has the experience and integrity to lead Montana out of this pandemic, protect public lands and promote economic growth for all Montanans.

Elizabeth Ikeda,

Missoula

