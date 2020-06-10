Cooney has impressive record in both public, private sectors

The ink is barely dry on the primary ballots and Greg Gianforte is already going negative on Mike Cooney. The gist? He’s a bureaucrat who has never held a “real job.” The ad says more about Gianforte than it says about Mike Cooney.

First, it’s built on a lie. Cooney has an impressive record as a public servant but he has also worked in the private sector, notably as executive director of the nonprofit Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies.

Second, who says public service is not a “real job?” I guess Gianforte would admit he’s been wasting his time the last decade seeking one public office after another. If public service is phony work, why on earth is Gianforte constantly running for public office?

If Gianforte wants to smear Mike Cooney, he will have to do better than this weak effort. Based on recent events nationally, people should be careful about electing an unbalanced wealthy businessman to responsible public office when an experienced public servant with a career of demonstrated creativity and good judgment is also in the race.

Chris Tweeten,

Missoula

