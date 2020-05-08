Cooney has right stuff to lead Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has my vote. Now more than ever, Montanans need a person with deep experience, a person with a rich history in leadership, and a person with extensive knowledge and abilities to govern. Mike Cooney possesses all these characteristics and has no equal in this election for Montana’s next governor.

Working to protect and manage Montana’s natural resources, I always counted on Conney. Serving on the Land Board, Cooney understands the importance of Montana’s public lands. When the Historical Society needed leadership, Mike Cooney stepped in and bridged a critical gap.

Elected to the Legislature, Cooney rose through the ranks in leadership. As a member of the finance committee, Cooney supported communities across the state by providing critical infrastructure funding. He is skilled at building bipartisan support and this skill is built upon a genuine interest in helping people and making Montana a great place for people to live and work.

Mike Cooney is the best choice for governor in the primary election and the best choice amongst all the candidates to win the general election. Mike Cooney has the right stuff to lead Montana forward with confidence, compassion and with a passion to serve Montana.

John Tubbs,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0