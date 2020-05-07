Cooney is most qualified candidate for governor of Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Cooney is the most qualified candidate running for governor of Montana this election. Cooney has demonstrated through four decades that he understands the role of state government in our lives. Cooney knows that there are some things that should only be trusted to the state of Montana and there are many functions in our everyday life that government has no role to play.

Throughout his adult life, Mike Cooney has had the opportunity to lead by public service. A large part of this leadership has been the unique ability to ask both the hard and easy questions. The hard questions may be easy to identify, it is the easy questions that are as important to be asked. Questions like, “How will this part of a program work?” or “Does this department have the practical ability to do what is asked of it now”? Mike Cooney knows that it takes work and cooperation to take a good idea and transfer that idea to a program that is worthwhile to the citizens of Montana. Cooney has the experience needed.

During his life, Cooney has had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Montana as a member of the legislature, both, in the House and the Senate. Cooney has experience in the private and nonprofit sectors of the work place. Cooney knows that for people to succeed in whatever endeavor is undertaken, moving the public good forward is the most important job at hand.

Please join in me in supporting the most qualified candidate for governor on this year’s ballot, Mike Cooney.

Tom Facey of Missoula served as a state legislator in the Montana House of Representatives (1999–2006) and Senate (2011-2018).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0