Cooney is only candidate with the experience necessary to govern

As Montanans from all across the Big Sky State, we know what is at stake in this election. Only one candidate for governor is a proven champion for Montana: Mike Cooney.

Born and raised in Butte, Cooney understands the challenges facing working families and will continue to protect working men and women’s right to organize for fair wages and safe working conditions. Recognizing that a good education leads to economic security, Cooney is a tireless advocate for public education and vocational training. He helped bring health insurance to over 90,000 Montanans (including 12,000 children), while fighting to keep our rural hospitals running. As a legislator and as lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney worked to keep public lands in public hands, ensuring every Montanan has access to our state’s natural heritage. As governor, Cooney will continue to protect our public assets—like our lands and schools—from privatization, while supporting equal protection under the law and working for better paying jobs for all Montanans.