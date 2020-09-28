 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney is the only candidate with experience

Cooney is the only candidate with experience

{{featured_button_text}}

Now retired, I had the pleasure of working closely with three former Montana governors. One Republican and two Democrats. All were honest and hard working. However, it became clear to me that direct state government experience was a critical ingredient to successful management of the state’s affairs. I have learned it is best to hire mechanics, plumbers, accountants etc. who have experience in their trade. Mike Cooney is the only candidate for governor with extensive state government budgeting, management and legislative experience. He isn’t a millionaire, but he has earned your vote and will serve Montana citizens well.

John Wilson

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Trump is not the problem
Letters

Trump is not the problem

During the 2016 election cycle, America's number one adversary increased its mass media information warfare against the USA. For instance, dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News