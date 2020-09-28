Cooney is the only candidate with experience

Now retired, I had the pleasure of working closely with three former Montana governors. One Republican and two Democrats. All were honest and hard working. However, it became clear to me that direct state government experience was a critical ingredient to successful management of the state’s affairs. I have learned it is best to hire mechanics, plumbers, accountants etc. who have experience in their trade. Mike Cooney is the only candidate for governor with extensive state government budgeting, management and legislative experience. He isn’t a millionaire, but he has earned your vote and will serve Montana citizens well.