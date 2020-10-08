Cooney just another clueless politician

I had to laugh after seeing the write-up over the Cooney-Gianforte debate. The writer couldn't pat Cooney's back fast enough. Forty-four years at the public trough? Really? That's something to be proud of? It reminds me of that old saying "Those that can-do. Those that can't-teach". Never more true than in this case. Gianforte built his own business from the ground up. Cooney has never had a job in the private sector. I remember him saying that Montana didn't need a come-back plan. Just another clueless politician, drawing a taxpayer funded paycheck, never having to wonder if your job is going to be here next week.
Michael Wheeler,
Clinton
