 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney just another clueless politician

Cooney just another clueless politician

{{featured_button_text}}

I had to laugh after seeing the write-up over the Cooney-Gianforte debate. The writer couldn't pat Cooney's back fast enough. Forty-four years at the public trough? Really? That's something to be proud of? It reminds me of that old saying "Those that can-do. Those that can't-teach". Never more true than in this case. Gianforte built his own business from the ground up. Cooney has never had a job in the private sector. I remember him saying that Montana didn't need a come-back plan. Just another clueless politician, drawing a taxpayer funded paycheck, never having to wonder if your job is going to be here next week.

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News