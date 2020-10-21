Cooney knows the meaning of community, hard work and commitment

Mike Cooney is a Montanan. He’s a good and powerful man who has worked for Montana small business and families much longer than Gianforte has been around with his software money and bad attitude. Mike knows, that our land, our businesses, and our culture -- of being a stand-up honest person- are the backbone of our state. Raised in Butte, he knows the meaning of community, hard work, and commitment. He’s worked for more than 30 years to keep Montana the great place we all love. In Montana, we vote for the person, not the party. Montanans have always been able to tell the difference between a good, honest person and a bold-face liar, flimflam man-financed by big money. So, there you have it. Will you vote for our lands, our freedom, and our children? Or will you be drawn in by the big money hustle? A vote for our state means a vote for Mike Cooney because he has been our champion for education, for freedom, and for the deeply held values of our Montana way of life. Don’t be fooled by Gianforte, he doesn’t give a hoot about you: he is just using your goodness against you.