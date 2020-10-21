 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney knows the meaning of community, hard work and commitment

Cooney knows the meaning of community, hard work and commitment

{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Cooney is a Montanan. He’s a good and powerful man who has worked for Montana small business and families much longer than Gianforte has been around with his software money and bad attitude. Mike knows, that our land, our businesses, and our culture -- of being a stand-up honest person- are the backbone of our state. Raised in Butte, he knows the meaning of community, hard work, and commitment. He’s worked for more than 30 years to keep Montana the great place we all love. In Montana, we vote for the person, not the party. Montanans have always been able to tell the difference between a good, honest person and a bold-face liar, flimflam man-financed by big money. So, there you have it. Will you vote for our lands, our freedom, and our children? Or will you be drawn in by the big money hustle? A vote for our state means a vote for Mike Cooney because he has been our champion for education, for freedom, and for the deeply held values of our Montana way of life. Don’t be fooled by Gianforte, he doesn’t give a hoot about you: he is just using your goodness against you.

Lori Skyrud,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News