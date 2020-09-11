 Skip to main content
Cooney leads with rational reasoning

Cooney leads with rational reasoning

As of this writing, more than three times as many Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past six months as died in Vietnam in 11 years of military involvement.

Choices we make in the upcoming election will determine how we deal with this and other pressing issues that affect Montanans. The governor’s race will have a significant direct impact on our daily lives. We can choose Mike Cooney, who will continue a policy of rational decision-making, acceptance of responsibility and thoughtful negotiation with those of different opinions.

Or we can choose Greg Gianforte, who is skeptical of science in favor of theories that deny rational reality. He has personally donated $290,000 to the Glendive Dinosaur and Fossil Museum. The “museum” purports that, in spite of scientific evidence to the contrary, the earth is 6,000 years old, and dinosaurs and humans coexisted.

It’s a free country, we can believe what we want, but a capacity for critical thought and rational reasoning should be a prerequisite for the office of governor. If his approach to dealing with COVID-19 denies the scientific processes that created it (evolution), how can he effectively fight it?

Mike Cooney will maintain rational leadership in the governor’s office.

Phil Hamilton,

Missoula

