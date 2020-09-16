 Skip to main content
Cooney on wrong side of tax issue

Cooney on wrong side of tax issue

Why are our aspiring Democrat leaders so wrongheaded on taxes?

Aspiring Governor Cooney wants a referendum to ban a sales tax. Why does he want to give a tax break to (mostly richer) tourists visiting Montana, most of whom pay large sales taxes in their own state or country, and overtax (mostly poorer) Montanans? Doesn't he realize that Montana, which used to rely heavily on mineral taxes, badly needs a new source of revenue?

Aspiring Senator Bullock has just announced he opposes a carbon tax and won't implement one in Montana. Where has he been these last eight years? Doesn't he realize that the world, the United States and Montana are all facing a life threatening challenge in global warming which virtually all economists agree is best tackled by a carbon tax. Why place himself on the wrong side of such an important issue?

Both Cooney and Bullock have the major advantage of facing opponents who support a president who, because he cares only for himself, is manifestly unfit for office. But why do they both made it difficult to vote for them by being on the wrong side of such important issues rather than show some leadership?

Tony Boote,

Missoula

