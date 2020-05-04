Cooney ready to lead from Day 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana needs a governor who, from Day One, January 4, 2021, can lead this state. He does not have a learning curve, he's been right there from the beginning of this pandemic and he's held elected office four times, from the state legislature in the House and Senate, as secretary of state and as lieutenant governor alongside Governor Bullock. Experience matters.

Being governor is about building relationships, and Mike Cooney has built a broad base of relationships across party lines for years. I could go on and on about the issues Democrats fight for: health care, climate change, access to public lands, education, keeping dark money out of politics, and women's rights, but the most important issue of all is electing a team who will work together for the best interests of Montanans — Mike Cooney and his lieutenant governor partner, Casey Schreiner.

Vote Cooney/Schreiner for governor and lieutenant governor. Ballots will be mailed on May 8 for the June 2 primary election and return postage is paid. And you get your "I voted" sticker, too.

We need a governor who will lead with his head and his heart, not his fists.

Susie Reber Orr,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0