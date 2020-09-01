Cooney, Schreiner will make Montana better for all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner are the correct choice for serving all the people of Montana as governor and lieutenant governor.

Based on their public service experience; passion for public land access, education, health care and governmental transparency; and commitment to working across the aisle to improve the lives of all Montanans; they will make Montana a better place to live for all.

Cooney has fought and advocated to protect our elections from corporate interests, our schools and jobs, our public access, and our constitutionally protected rights to know and participate (Mont. Const. Art. 2, Sections 8, 9), and will continue to do so. He has worked in public service in the legislature for 20 years, and knows how to build consensus and listen to different points of view while seeking common ground, unlike his opponent.

Schreiner’s experience as a special education schoolteacher in Great Falls, and working with employee unions, greatly supports his ability to advocate for, and include in our government, marginalized groups throughout Montana, unlike his opponent.

Cooney and Schreiner will put all Montanans first, rather than themselves.

Dan Eakin,

Sidney

