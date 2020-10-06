Cooney serves Montana, Gianforte serves himself

Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney has had a career in public service, helping to protect Montanans' access to public lands, public education, and health care.

Greg Gianforte's career has been about serving himself. He has attempted to block access to public lands. He has supported controversial private education programs. When pressed to answer a question about health care on the eve of the special election, he committed misdemeanor assault.

Why does Greg Gianforte want to run for public office? There is not a shred of evidence that he cares about the public. His greatest contributions to our state are 1) embarrassing Montana with his lack of emotional control, and 2) empowering his millionaire and billionaire friends from out of state.

As a public school employee and lifelong Montanan, I'll be voting for Cooney for Governor. I'll be proud to support a candidate from Montana, who has dedicated his life to working for Montana.

No amount of advertising can change the record of a whole career. Mike serves Montana, and Greg serves Greg.

To Greg Gianforte: please stop your continual attempts to buy our state.

Jack Martinez,

Missoula

