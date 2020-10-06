 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney serves Montana, Gianforte serves himself

Cooney serves Montana, Gianforte serves himself

{{featured_button_text}}

Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney has had a career in public service, helping to protect Montanans' access to public lands, public education, and health care.

Greg Gianforte's career has been about serving himself. He has attempted to block access to public lands. He has supported controversial private education programs. When pressed to answer a question about health care on the eve of the special election, he committed misdemeanor assault.

Why does Greg Gianforte want to run for public office? There is not a shred of evidence that he cares about the public. His greatest contributions to our state are 1) embarrassing Montana with his lack of emotional control, and 2) empowering his millionaire and billionaire friends from out of state.

As a public school employee and lifelong Montanan, I'll be voting for Cooney for Governor. I'll be proud to support a candidate from Montana, who has dedicated his life to working for Montana.

No amount of advertising can change the record of a whole career. Mike serves Montana, and Greg serves Greg.

To Greg Gianforte: please stop your continual attempts to buy our state.

Jack Martinez,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News