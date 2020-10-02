 Skip to main content
Cooney stands up for middle class

As a proud second-generation union member, I hope you'll join me in electing Mike Cooney for governor.

Mike Cooney is repeatedly attacked for his many years dedicated to representing the people of Montana, but his lengthy track record assures me that as governor he will stand up for middle class jobs like mine.

Conversely, Greg Gianforte wants to eliminate unions through so called "right-to-work" legislation. In right-to-work states, union and non-union members alike make less money, receive smaller employer health plan contributions and have lower employer sponsored pensions. During his time as Montana's lone representative, Greg Gianforte even voted against raising the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade.

Greg Gianforte has been wealthy his whole life, so of course he doesn't care about strengthening the middle class. Let's lift all Montanans by electing Mike Cooney in November.

Caitlin Shelman

St. Ignatius

