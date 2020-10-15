Cooney truly cares about Montana and ts people

I would like to take this opportunity to tell the voters of Montana about my good friend Mike Cooney, candidate for Governor, and the kind of man he truly is despite what his opponent says.

I first met Mike when he was running for Secretary of State and later as my counselor at Boys State. I was floored when he remembered me by name, which made me want to help Mike in his run for office. The next year as a Montana Senate Page, Mike remembered me, and he gave me an invitation to stop by his office. I took him up on his offer. On the way out, he said, “George, if you need anything just call.” What an incredible impression this leaves on a high school student getting ready to graduate, go to college, and start a career; but I guess that is what kind of man Mike Cooney was.

My first teaching job was at Grass Range High School, and I called Mike asking if he would be interested in speaking to my class. A few days later he called me personally saying that he would be happy to stop in Grass Range (near Lewistown) while on his way to Kalispell. I reminded Mike that he might want to check his map. He said, “For you and your students, George; Grass Range is on the way to Kalispell!” That is the kind of man Mike Cooney is.