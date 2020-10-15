Cooney truly cares about Montana and ts people

I would like to take this opportunity to tell the voters of Montana about my good friend Mike Cooney, candidate for Governor, and the kind of man he truly is despite what his opponent says.
I first met Mike when he was running for Secretary of State and later as my counselor at Boys State. I was floored when he remembered me by name, which made me want to help Mike in his run for office. The next year as a Montana Senate Page, Mike remembered me, and he gave me an invitation to stop by his office. I took him up on his offer. On the way out, he said, “George, if you need anything just call.” What an incredible impression this leaves on a high school student getting ready to graduate, go to college, and start a career; but I guess that is what kind of man Mike Cooney was.
My first teaching job was at Grass Range High School, and I called Mike asking if he would be interested in speaking to my class. A few days later he called me personally saying that he would be happy to stop in Grass Range (near Lewistown) while on his way to Kalispell. I reminded Mike that he might want to check his map. He said, “For you and your students, George; Grass Range is on the way to Kalispell!” That is the kind of man Mike Cooney is.
A few years ago, I needed someone to speak at our school graduation. What a better person than the sitting Lieutenant Governor. Once again, I called Mike realizing how busy he probably was, but he said, “For you and your graduates, George; I’ll be there!!” That is the kind of man he is.
It is unfortunate that Mike cannot get out and meet the people so that they could truly get to know the kind of person Mike Cooney is. I encourage the voters of Montana after reading this to consider one thing when they sit down to vote: he has given so much for the state of Montana because he truly cares about this state and its people because that is the kind of man Mike Cooney is.
George Maruska,
Lewistown
