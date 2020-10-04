 Skip to main content
Cooney understands MT's geology, history

Cooney understands MT's geology, history

Montanans have a very critical choice to make this election: elect a true public servant to be our next governor, or someone who believes that Earth was created in just 6,000 years and that humans coexisted with dinosaurs.

Largely unnoticed in the chaos of battling campaign ads is the danger that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte would pose to the future of Montana. He is a self-avowed creationist. According to his Wikipedia listing, “Gianforte believes in Young Earth creationism, and has expressed support for this pseudoscientific view despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary.” He is a substantial financial supporter of the Glendive Dinosaur and Fossil Museum, a creationist museum which espouses that the theory of evolution is false, that the Earth is only about 6,000–6,400 years old, when, in fact, the Earth is 4.54 billion years old.

It’s unnerving to think we might have a governor who disavows the origin of our own magnificent Rocky Mountains that were formed between 80 million to 55 million years ago. The beauty of our state is in the spectacular geology and natural history that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Mike Cooney understands and appreciates these values. Let's elect Mike Cooney as our governor!

Kent Watson,

Missoula

