Cooney vs. Gianforte

Cooney has dedicated his career to public service; Gianforte has dedicated his career to personal gain. Cooney has worked with various groups to reach solutions that benefit the diverse groups; Gianforte has worked with wealthy shareholders and CEO’s to reach solutions that benefit the wealthy. Cooney has worked with state government to provide the programs and services needed by our diverse population; Gianforte has experience meeting the needs of his shareholders. Cooney has lived on a public servants salary, therefore can understand the impacts of health costs and supports access to affordable care for everyone. Does Gianforte believe health care is a right or a priviledge?

Gianforte wants to cut taxes, but what programs or services he will cut to do that?

The Montana Family Foundation, stated by Gianforte and generously supported by him, has a mission statement that includes: Marriage can only be between one man and one woman. Will Gianforte support the rights of the LGBT community?

Gianforte sued to prevent public access to public lands because it was close to his house.

Gianforte, a wealthy business man, has contributed millions of his own money to his campaign. Cooney, a dedicated public servant, does not have that luxury.

Respectfully

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

 

