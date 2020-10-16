 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney will continue tradition of integrity

Cooney will continue tradition of integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

Archaeological evidence suggests that indigenous people inhabited what we now know as Montana as far back as 50,000 years ago. If so, they had been here 44,000 years when Greg Gianforte’s god created his world.

In Gianforte’s world, public service is not a real job. In reference to Mike Cooney’s 44 years of public service, Gianforte says, “he’s never had a real job.” Despite this, Gianforte seeks the highest-level public service job in the state. In fact, he has been willing to invest $3 million of his own money in the campaign. Then he plans to forgo his salary if he wins.

In Gianforte’s world, this might make sense, but not to the average working Montanan. Three million dollars, pocket change to someone as wealthy as Greg Gianforte, is 57 times the average income in Montana ($52,559). That’s almost an annual income for each of the years Gianforte has been alive.

Gianforte’s god created a wonderful world for him a short time ago. This election, let’s send Greg Gianforte back to that world where he can play with his money and his rich friends.

Vote for Mike Cooney, who will continue a tradition of integrity, stewardship and common sense.

Phil Hamilton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News