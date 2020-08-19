You have permission to edit this article.
Cooney will make an excellent governor

Wait a minute, neighbor. Before you check that box for governor on the ballot, I want you to think about something. Rep. Greg Gianforte has followed President Trump every step of the way. Trump said the COVID-19 virus was no big deal and would disappear like magic. It took Trump over six months to finally admit that masks save lives. If Gianforte had been our governor during this terrible time, how many hundreds or even thousands of Montanans would have died of the virus? In states where governors followed bad advice, thousands of people have died.

Mike Cooney, now our state's lieutenant governor, is the one to pick for our next governor. He has the will, integrity and experience to safeguard our health; strengthen our economy with good, long-lasting jobs; and protect our precious wilderness. He is a fourth-generation Montanan and will make an excellent governor.

Linda D. Raye,

Missoula

