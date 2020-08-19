Cooney will make an excellent governor

Wait a minute, neighbor. Before you check that box for governor on the ballot, I want you to think about something. Rep. Greg Gianforte has followed President Trump every step of the way. Trump said the COVID-19 virus was no big deal and would disappear like magic. It took Trump over six months to finally admit that masks save lives. If Gianforte had been our governor during this terrible time, how many hundreds or even thousands of Montanans would have died of the virus? In states where governors followed bad advice, thousands of people have died.