Cooney won't sign fossil fuels pledge

Wednesday, March 11, Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner stopped in Missoula for a meet and greet with local voters. They were met by members of the Missoula Sunrise Movement and several concerned citizens, whom for the fourth time challenged Cooney to sign the nofossilfuelmoney.org pledge, which states: "I pledge not to take contributions over $200 from oil, gas, and coal industry executives, lobbyists, and PACs and instead prioritize the health of our families, climate, and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits."

For the fourth time, Mike Cooney declined to sign the pledge and, furthermore, accused the Missoula Sunrise Movement of undermining his campaign, telling Sunrisers, "You're going to elect Greg Gianforte, good for you. It's your future!"

Scapegoating concerned citizens for demanding transparent action on climate crisis just as work on the Keystone XL pipeline is beginning in our state is not proper leadership. The way in which Mike Cooney handled the exchange demonstrates to me that he does not take the climate crisis or the pipeline seriously.

Although he will be a far better choice for governor than our body-slamming House rep, he remains willfully tied to the corporate elite that are destroying our planet and dooming our future.

Joseph Morman,

Missoula

