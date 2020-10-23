Cooney would just be a third term of the Bullock administratin

It’s well known that Greg Gianforte is an avid sportsman and huge proponent of 2nd Amendment rights. Greg has received an A rating from the NRA and was also endorsed by them. Recently Greg invited them to move to Montana, because we know the value of our hunting heritage.

On the other hand, we have Mike Cooney, who served under Steve Bullock, who’s stance on guns has moved more to the left in recent years. They don’t understand that for many Montanans not only is gun ownership part of our way of life, but it puts food on our tables, to say nothing of the millions in revenue it generates for the state through hunting tourism.

Bullock announced during his presidential bid that he is all for taking our guns away. Cooney is in lock step with Bullock and would be a third term of the Bullock administration. Cooney has never shied away from his boss’s position on our second amendment rights.

It is clear that Greg Gianforte is the pro-second amendment candidate. He will protect our rights, and our way of life. This November I ask you to join me in voting for Greg Gianforte, a vote for freedom.

Barry Usher,

Laurel

