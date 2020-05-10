Cooperation needed to reach dual goals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you haven't already, take a few minutes to read Gov. Steve Bullock's plan for reopening the economy in Montana. Pay attention to this sentence in particular:

"Montana’s plan to reopen relies on Montanans to adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever possible and to continue to limit gatherings."

Now, as you continue your personal attacks on the very people who are working 50-60 hours a week to protect the public health of our city in the face of an unprecedented viral threat, take a moment and consider this: None of us wants to contract COVID-19. Also, we all want everything to be open. Negotiating the space between these two objectives involves professionals relying on science, ever-evolving data and the thoughtful cooperation of Missoula residents.

I love this town. I love its people. Trust me when I say no one in the health department is out to get you or your particular lifestyle. They don't have the inclination, and they certainly don't have the time. They are working night and day, seven days a week, to get us to that balancing point between public safety and reengaging Missoula's economy, and deserve your consideration, not threats and baseless accusations.