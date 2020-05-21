COPP financial report missing for Tschida

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This morning I was checking campaign finance reports for candidates in the June primary election; it's what I do for fun during this time we are living in.

I noticed that House Majority Leader Brad Tschida has not yet filed his report, which was due to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices on May 20 for the reporting period April 16-May 15. One would expect that he would know the requirements of being a candidate and be able to follow the law.

Montanans expect that candidates follow the finance reporting laws and Tschida is not above the law. The House majority leader also didn't think it was worth his time to show up in January of this year for the Legislative Week in Helena, so our state representatives could reconnect with each other and have committee meetings. Perhaps it is time for a change in leadership for House District 97.

Vote LouAnn Hansen, House District 97.

Susie Reber Orr,

Missoula

