Coronavirus Catch-22 for landlords

Everyone is suffering — obliviously some more than others — from this dire health situation. Somewhere in that line of suffering are the homeowners, landlords and renters. Although you can't count your eggs before they hatch, there are provisions in the stimulus bill to assist those folks, whether it is making them whole again or not digging them out of the hole fully remains to be seen. Hopefully it is the former.

But I do have a question for landlords, whom in my experience — maybe I've been lucky — were always pleasant and understanding folks who understood some of my late rent payment reasons back in my time as a renter. Nowadays I know there are a lot of rent-manager businesses, so I don't know how compassionate they are.

But my question is: If people can't pay their rents because of this economic situation and are kicked out on the streets, whom do landlords think they could rent their empty units to? This seems to be some sort of Catch-22 for all involved.

Bernie Azure Bear,

Ravalli

