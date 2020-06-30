Coronavirus coverage should be free

As a former reporter for Lee Enterprises, I understand that profits (or fewer losses) drives most decisions made at the Missoulian. However, as journalists, I would hope the powers that be would understand that along with a duty to shareholders, the Missoulian also has an obligation to the community it calls home.

Articles about coronavirus and its spread should be available to all, not just to those who pay subscriptions. Once, all coronavirus articles were free to all readers because you knew it was the right thing to do. It still is. Get back to doing what is right.