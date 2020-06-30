Coronavirus coverage should be free

Coronavirus coverage should be free

{{featured_button_text}}

As a former reporter for Lee Enterprises, I understand that profits (or fewer losses) drives most decisions made at the Missoulian. However, as journalists, I would hope the powers that be would understand that along with a duty to shareholders, the Missoulian also has an obligation to the community it calls home.

Articles about coronavirus and its spread should be available to all, not just to those who pay subscriptions. Once, all coronavirus articles were free to all readers because you knew it was the right thing to do. It still is. Get back to doing what is right.

Grant Sasek,

Missoula

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Fielder spreading false rumors
Letters

Fielder spreading false rumors

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who’s now running for a seat on the Public Service Commission, wants you to overlook the fact that she spread false rum…

Trump's lies
Letters

Trump's lies

Trump threw a rally and nobody came. The number counted by the Tulsa Fire Marshall was less than 6200 attendees. The Missoulian front page sto…

Guns are designed to kill
Letters

Guns are designed to kill

In March, a reader took issue with an editorial comment "Toilet paper and guns … one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take …

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News