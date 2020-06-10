Coronavirus fears allow government overreach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The unconstitutional government overreach during the COVID-19 outbreak is unprecedented and needs to be prevented from happening again.

In America we have never allowed our government to use a fear factor to shut down the entire nation. It opened a can of worms that can recur at the drop of a hat, including for the annual flu outbreak that kills tens of thousands of people every year.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, 61,000 people died in the U.S. Are we going to let the government shut down the whole country every time it could possibly “save just one life,” as the emotional argument goes? Or, should people just continue using common sense?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 100,000 people died in the U.S. in 1968-1969 from Hong Kong flu. Nothing was shut down. Over 400,000 people gathered tightly together at Woodstock in August of 1969. The influenza A H1N1pdm09 virus has killed 75,000 people in the U.S. since the 2009 epidemic (CDC estimates). Yes, it is still killing people. There was no shutdown. About 83,000 deaths have “involved” (not necessarily caused by) COVID-19, including some motor vehicle accident deaths. There has been considerable exaggeration to get federal funding for COVID deaths.

David Rowell,

Garrison