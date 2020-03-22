Coronavirus follows communist connections

An article in theepochtimes.com newspaper, “Where Ties With Communist China Are Close, Coronavirus Follows," pointed out that, outside of China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan have deep ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and are where the virus is most severe.

Italy, most affected, expanded its ties with CCP in economic and geopolitical affairs; Iran partnered with China since 2016; in South Korea, 1.4 million have signed petitions wanting their president's removal because of the country's close ties with CCP; in Japan, with close economic ties to CCP, the number infected keeps increasing.

Taiwan, model for epidemic control, understands the consequences of aligning with CCP. Same holds true for Hong Kong, whose citizens work to keep CCP out of the country.

Could siding with the evil nature of the CCP bring retribution? Let's hope America keeps on the side of goodness, upholding the universal values — truthfulness, compassion and tolerance — since aligning with evil could bring disaster.

For centuries, plagues/calamities signaled the downfall of dynasties. Could it be the pandemic is a disaster that's linked to the CCP and its rule of terror for 70 years? No wonder so far over 352,000,000 Chinese have renounced membership in CCP.