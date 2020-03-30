Coronavirus war and invisible armies

As we know, the coronavirus is a tiny creature that we can’t see, feel or hear, but it is there and it is attacking humanity. We don’t know where it lives or how it produces its armaments that are causing pain and disruption in individuals and society. It is threatening our economic systems and our security, it is changing our way of life, our daily routines, and some are being killed by it.
Although this virus is doing all the things a traditional enemy does, we can’t use drones or bombs or bullets to defeat it; there are no boundaries to defend. Coronavirus is a different enemy.
We people are finding a different, yet familiar, kind of army to go against this enemy. This army also is invisible. It is embedded within the human spirit and it is the only army we have to go against this virus. This army’s divisions are: courage, commitment, a service attitude, intelligence and truth.
Courage: It is on display by the nurses; doctors; check-out person at the grocery, the pharmacy and others doing essential work. These people are risking, not only their own health, but they are risking taking the enemy home to their family. That is day-after-day courage, it is within our human nature, we can summons it.
Commitment: Doing what you can as an individual against this enemy, even if it is staying home and being calm and confident.
Service: Reach out, use your skills and knowledge to do what you can in this war against coronavirus. Each of us can serve.
Intelligence: Smart people are developing information and strategies and products against this enemy virus. Listen, understand and make wise choices.
Truth: Thank you, Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx; thank you, news bringers, as they tell us truths about this enemy and the strategies to defeat this enemy. We should root-out and resist falsehoods and statements not based in facts and science about this enemy and its strategies.
From World War II: “You’re in the Army now.“ Only this is a different army, our weapons are within us and we are all involved. And, “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself” - FDR. We may come through this a better people.
Jerry Covault,
Missoula
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.