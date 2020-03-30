Coronavirus war and invisible armies

As we know, the coronavirus is a tiny creature that we can’t see, feel or hear, but it is there and it is attacking humanity. We don’t know where it lives or how it produces its armaments that are causing pain and disruption in individuals and society. It is threatening our economic systems and our security, it is changing our way of life, our daily routines, and some are being killed by it.

Although this virus is doing all the things a traditional enemy does, we can’t use drones or bombs or bullets to defeat it; there are no boundaries to defend. Coronavirus is a different enemy.

We people are finding a different, yet familiar, kind of army to go against this enemy. This army also is invisible. It is embedded within the human spirit and it is the only army we have to go against this virus. This army’s divisions are: courage, commitment, a service attitude, intelligence and truth.

Courage: It is on display by the nurses; doctors; check-out person at the grocery, the pharmacy and others doing essential work. These people are risking, not only their own health, but they are risking taking the enemy home to their family. That is day-after-day courage, it is within our human nature, we can summons it.