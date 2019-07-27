The Fourth Estate — the corporate media — fell down again on the job and completely missed the point. The only question is if this is intentional or merely incompetence.
By focusing on Robert Mueller’s performance in the House committee hearings, rather than to the substance of his work, as if it was another reality television show, the mainstream media is once again doing a disservice to democracy and the country, as a whole, at a time when they must perform better themselves.
The man is 75 years old, a war veteran, and only one man. Listen to the words, report the words and do your job. Your occupation is mentioned in the United States Constitution. Such is the importance of it for the union. Step up and rise to the courage and competence of Robert Mueller. This is not a reality television show or a football game. It is the country’s future at stake. It is serious business, and requires serious and accurate reporting.
This letter is painting with a wide brush; perhaps I should single out the media that this applies to? But maybe some self-reflection is needed as we approach 2020.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula