"CNN lost at debates."
I have heard the above phrase from reliable broadcasters I listen to.
I made an effort to listen on Wednesday night when Gov. Steve Bullock was among the many debaters.
Immediately, one realizes what is wrong with these corporate media outlets, such as CNN: they are trying for the spectacular. This has been on steroids in the age of Donald Trump, to try to pit those on stage against one another, to help their sponsors, such as the pharmaceutical industry, to sell product. An obvious effort is made to promote the more conservative candidates.
I am frankly full up to my balding head with this nonsense. We need the Fairness Doctrine or something similar re-established within corporate media. The discourse has plummeted in quality, seemingly spiraling out of control, and those capable of improvement seem not to learn any lessons. It is most likely the profit motive entering the gears of democracy, the way sand might muck things up.
CNN needs to revamp its ideas about political coverage, or get out of the business. Even though immeasurably better than FOX News, it is still near the bottom of the pickle barrel.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula