Corrupted airwaves

Trump has vowed to defund National Public Radio and recently destroyed the essence of Voice of America with one fell swoop of a Sharpie pen. His Republican comrade senators finished the job when they confirmed Michael Pack as CEO of the Agency for Global Media.

At a time when Americans are concerned about Russian interference in another election, Russian State global news agency Sputnik is broadcasting on American airwaves. Three Liberty Missouri radio stations promising truth the left wing will never tell you, features far-right conspiracy theorist radio host Rick Wiles.

Radio Sputnik network is also broadcasting on WZHF in the Washington, D.C., area. No kidding. I just listened to Sputnik news.

Voice of America was a complex global communications radio network created represent America. It is not a political party tool, but within days of Pack’s confirmation, he fired the heads of all networks and many senior staff, replacing them with Trump ideologues.

Unless the Voice of America is restored as an objective information service, I fear we will soon be hearing “Radio Trumpnik” around the world carrying his lies and conspiracy theories.

Vote Joe Biden for president and stop Trump from further undermining our democracy.

Betty Kuffel,

Whitefish

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

