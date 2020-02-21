Corruption at top level tearing America down

Taxpayers are paying billions of dollars for our security and Donald Trump just took out the head of security and replaced him with an unqualified person who will only do what Trump wants. Scary, scary.

There will be lies about coronavirus dangers and others, and the Russians will be allowed to interfere in our elections to get Trump back in. They already are interfering and this president will fire anyone who tells the truth. Our democracy, with the help of a corrupt Senate, will die.

The lies about a great economy are exactly that — lies. The economy is good for the wealthy.

We are under the rule of a dictator and organized crime. We need to unify against this, not tear each other apart. We need to use our brains and look for the truth of what is really going on under this psychopathic, narcissistic criminal.

We love America and it breaks our heart and makes us angry to see these corrupt people tear our country down.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

