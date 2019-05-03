{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

A time comes in the history of even the world’s most powerful nation, when it becomes so diseased by corruption that depraved madness ensues. Construction of autonomous battlefield robots and a military space force illuminate American intentions. With its empire in disarray, America will violently act out its macabre fantasies.

Fueled by militarist regimes who turned the planet into a global battle space and a corporate capitalist ideology whose addiction to exploitation was insatiable, America boarded the oblivion express decades ago. As its final act concludes, America has devolved into a grotesque farce orchestrated by the ringmaster of a freak show whose dark delusions know no bottom. In the end, ignorance, greed and the violence they breed ruled.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

