On page B1 of the Missoulian on July 13 is an AP story about the $1 billion Golden Butte Pumped Storage Hydro Project proposed by a Bozeman firm for central Montana.
This project “is intended to make wind turbines and other renewable energy sources more reliable, by storing the electricity they produce until it’s needed.”
I hope those promoting renewable energy sources while touting their declining production costs factor this billion dollars into their calculations. These dollars are certainly going to end up in some utility’s rate base and paid by us and other consumers.
Paul E. Polzin,
Missoula