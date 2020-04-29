Costco, Good Food Store going extra mile

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Good Food Store and Costco deserve our praise during this pandemic.

Dropping into other grocery stores around town, one might never know anything different was going on. GFS and Costco are both attempting to keep shoppers and store employees safe by promoting distance between shoppers (marking the floor with tape 6 feet apart at congestion areas and hanging signs up as reminders.)

Costco limits the number of shoppers inside at any one time. They both have installed Plexiglas shields at checkout. But today I was even more pleased to see that the Good Food Store was requiring face masks/coverings for all shoppers and employees. Anyone who did not have a mask was given a GFS bandanna at the door.

Some of you might think that is overkill, but I see it as trying hard to do the right thing. While not perfect, wearing a face covering in closed spaces like stores no doubt decreases the spread of germs from you to me and me to you. Any of us could be asymptomatic carriers of this virus. Let’s do what we can to protect each other and our community from this deadly bug.

Darlene Schmid,

Missoula