Costco hero bought extra toilet paper

I want to say "thank you" and apologize to a hero in Missoula.

I was in Costco, seeing most people with toilet paper in their carts, some with two cases. My family hadn't rushed out to get toilet paper (I had done a little research, and less than 10% of America's toilet paper is imported, most of that from Canada or Mexico) but our supply was dwindling. As I loaded a case into my cart, I called a neighboring retired disabled Army veteran, asked him if he needed TP, and could I pick some up for him. He gratefully said, "Please do."

When I loaded the second case into my cart, a Costco employee politely told me there was a limit of one. As I explained to her why I was getting two, this local hero, who I had never met before, overheard the conversation. He offered to purchase it and meet me outside, since he didn’t need TP.

When he gave me the prize, I didn’t even think about paying him for it; I feel awful. This man didn’t even hint for me to pay for it.

If you’re reading this, I’m sorry, and thank you!

Paul Grace,

Seeley Lake

