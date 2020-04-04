Costs of lockdown outweigh costs of virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Differing opinions about the true danger of COVID-19 have divided families and friends. Some say those of us who think it’s an exaggeration don’t care enough about people or just don’t get it.

Analyzing the lockdown’s impact from a medical standpoint: We will never recover the ability to give senior citizens what they need. Joint replacements, cataract surgery and other quality-of-life-saving surgeries have been delayed, and there will not be enough hours in the day to catch up. Seniors, especially, will suffer with this acceleration of rationing of care.

Taking into consideration delayed surgeries, radiologic and lab testing; inability for patients to see their medical PCPs and specialists; the increased domestic violence, suicide and homicide that comes with increased unemployment; the malnourishment of those who didn’t have the time or ability to hoard food and now face food shortages — there is no question, in my mind, the cost of this lockdown to people’s physical and emotional health far outweighs any cost from the virus.

I study daily various aspects of this “pandemic.” I believe the risk has been greatly exaggerated, and there is burgeoning data and film footage of New York City to support this view.

Annie Bukacek,

Kalispell