Could Minneapolis happen in Missoula?

I arrived home in Missoula late Saturday afternoon (May 30). As I traveled in my car, I listened on the radio to the alarming reports about the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Midtown, I turned at the corner of Mount and Stephens only to see a black woman detained by two police cruisers with officers present. As I drove by, my gut was gripped with fear; could a situation that happened to George Lloyd in Minneapolis, happen in Missoula, I wondered?

I drove to Happy Days to get the bugs washed off my car, but couldn't erase the unease from my mind, so I retraced my route and drove past again. The woman was still there, but no longer appeared to be detained. Perhaps the police were called because she needed help, since it looked like she might have been living in her vehicle. I was relieved, even thankful, that police serve the purpose of helping those in need.

Days later, I remain disturbed by the thoughts and fears that gripped me that day. It may have been nothing, but we are living in a world where we can't take anything for granted.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

