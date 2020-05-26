Could pandemic serve larger purposes?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early morning on this 2020 Memorial Day, while watching "American National Parks" on TV, I was struck by this animal segment.

A bobcat was on the prowl, looking for a meal. He had his sharp eyes on a squirrel. The final shot was when the bobcat actually caught the squirrel and was eating the entire little animal, no waste. The final comment from the announcer was this: "Without the bobcat the forest would be overrun by rodents."

This announcer's comment got me thinking that this could be an analogy and have an underlying message for us humans. Could the "bobcat COVID-19" pandemic possibly be roaming the "forest of human life" with a larger purpose?

After all, we humans do not possess the greatest power in this universe. There is a power that transcends our mere human power. Admittedly, some of the ways we are living out our lives together are not the greatest. Could COVID-19 be a "messenger" from the higher power designed to encourage changes in our behavior and help teach us new lessons for better living in this "forest of human life"?

These sorts of thoughts sometimes seem to capture my imagination, so I thought I'd share this one.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

