Recently I read that President Trump seeks to shape-shift immigration criteria. He has announced that America "is full"; no room in the inn, so to speak. The new focus would be on merit; with entry involving passing a civics test.
I urge the press to obtain a copy and survey how many current U.S. citizens could pass it.
Then, the question might arise: "Mr. President, will U.S. citizens be deported for failure to pass the test?"
Might as well clear out some current U.S. deadwood, perhaps starting with non-voters, to make room for the presidential "best and brightest." Oops, if he reads this, he might think I'm serious.
With regards to the president's concept of "merit," we just might want to ask ourselves, would our immigrant ancestors have met his narrow view of merit? Were great great grandpa/ma among the best and the brightest of their countries, according to the Trump yardstick?
Something worth considering, possibly while packing up and heading back to our countries of origin!
John Ilgenfritz,
Helena